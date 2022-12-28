© Reuters. U.S. stocks before market: Dow futures rise about 100 points, Tesla stock rebounds



Investing.com – U.S. stock index futures rose slightly before the market on Wednesday (28th), and market volatility was limited ahead of the New Year’s Day holiday. Later, the US will announce existing home sales and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index, but they are not expected to have much impact on the market.

In the previous trading day, US stocks were mixed, up 0.11%, down 0.41%, down 1.38%. Up 2.06%.

As of 20:27 Beijing time (08:27 am Eastern Time), Investing.com’s U.S. stock prices rose 97.2 points, or about 0.29%, to 33,338.80 points; up 10.9 points, or about 0.29%, to 3,840.20 points ; Up 24.7 points, or about 0.23%, to 10,847.20.

Premarket stocks

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) rebounded 1.92%, and fell 11.41% yesterday (27th) to close at $109.10, the lowest since August 2020 and the largest one-day drop since the end of April this year. Baird analysts see the decline as an opportunity to buy Tesla.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: ) (LON: ) fell 0.13%, although AstraZeneca announced on Wednesday that its anti-PD-L1 therapy Imfinzi (durvalumab) and anti-CTLA-4 therapy Imjudo (tremelimumab) have been launched in Japan. Approved for the treatment of advanced liver cancer, biliary tract cancer and lung cancer in three cancer types.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.52%. U.S. court documents show that Alameda, the cryptocurrency hedge fund owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, paid SBF and another co-founder Gary Wang Lending more than US$546 million (HK$4.258 billion) allowed them to buy an 8% interest in online stock trading platform Robinhood Markets. Currently, several creditors of FTX are vying for this part of Robinhood Markets equity.

TSMC (NYSE:) (TW:) fell 0.31%. According to reports, due to many customers cutting orders, delaying delivery and breaking contracts, etc., TSMC negotiated conditions with customers. In addition to accepting compensation, it is also willing to accept large customers Contract renewal or long-term contract commitments have caused the inventory piled up by customers to reach a new high.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.09%. Rivian recently released a delivery notice for the standard/enhanced version of the R1T and R1S dual-click all-wheel drive. It is expected that the new models will be launched in 2023.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.21%. Netflix (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.55%, Microsoft (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.17%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.25%, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.03%, Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.12%.

Chinese stocks

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) was flat.

Weilai Automobile (NYSE:) (HK:) rose 0.89%, Li Auto (NASDAQ:) (HK:) rose 2.32%, and Xiaopeng Motors (NYSE:) (HK:) fell 0.20%. Mavericks Electric (NASDAQ: ) fell 2.44%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) fell 0.20%, iQiyi (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.71%, and Huya (NYSE: ) fell 1.15%.

Alibaba (NYSE:) (HK: ) rose 0.20%, JD.com (NASDAQ:) (HK: ) rose 0.88%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.4%.

financial report

After hours: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: ).

For all today’s financial reports, please visit Investing.comEarnings Calendar。

Economic Data and Events

23:00 Beijing time (10:00 am EST)

with

For more economic information, please visit Investing.comeconomic calendar。

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan