Markets nervous today with the negative tone that was accentuated after the responses of the report on unemployment benefits requests in the USA,. In the week to 24 September, they reached 193 thousand units, down by 16 thousand units compared to the previous week and at the lowest since the end of April. The consensus was at 215 thousand units. Indications that have exacerbated fears of a Fed that will remain aggressive in raising interest rates in upcoming meetings.

In Milan, the Ftse Mib index fell by more than 2%, hitting the new annual intraday lows of 20,386 points. Cyclical stocks are in trouble with Stellantis at -3.87%; Stm was also bad with -3.2%. Among the banks over -2% for Intesa and Banco BPM, the worst is Bper with -3.1%.

