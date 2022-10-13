Two-year US Treasury rates, those most sensitive to Fed monetary policy decisions, are under pressure, pending the publication of the September producer price index, one of the main parameters for measuring inflation, scheduled today at 14.30 Italian time.

Yields drop to 4.2953%, while 10-year US Treasury rates are flat around 3.9289%.

The rate differential, or spread, confirms that the yield curve of US government bonds continues to remain inverted: a warning signal according to several analysts of the arrival of a recession in the United States. However, the risk of a recession was dampened by US President Joe Biden.

In an interview with CNN, Biden said, commenting on the latest outlooks on the American economy produced by the various investment banks that he does not believe that, in the short term, the US will go into recession and that, even if it were to be, it will eventually be a “mild” slowdown in the economy.

The situation “is very, very serious” and the American and global economies should slide into recession over the next 6-9 months, by mid-2023, Jamie Dimon, head of JP Morgan warned the day before yesterday. , the number one bank in the United States.

In this context, Wall Street is destined to suffer further, added the CEO, with a thud in the S&P 500 index that could be “easily 20%” compared to current levels. Not only that: “the next 20% drop could be more painful than the first”.

Commenting on the investment banks’ forecasts, Biden nevertheless stressed:

“They say it every six months. Every six months (the banks) look to the next six months and say it will happen. But it hasn’t happened yet. It didn’t happen… and I don’t think there will be a recession. If it does, it will be a very mild recession ”.

Confidence in the US economy was also expressed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: “The US economy is doing very well”, in a context of rising energy prices, new variants of Covid-19 and war between Russia and Ukraine, Yellen said in an interview with CNBC.

Yellen, who is participating together with finance ministers from around the world in the annual sessions of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank underway in Washington, specified that the forecasts are of an economy that will slow down after a very strong recovery phase.

That said, the US employment report released last week highlighted “very resilient” fundamentals.