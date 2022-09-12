Home Business US Treasury Secretary: Gasoline prices may continue to rise and inflation remains at risk
by admin
2022-09-12

On September 11, local time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said that U.S. gasoline prices may rise again later this year. In an interview with local media on the same day, Yellen said that there is a risk of rising gasoline prices in the United States. She said, “This risk exists, and we are trying to set a price cap to try to address this risk.”

Yellen noted that the European Union will largely stop buying Russian oil this winter and ban services that allow Russia to transport oil by tanker, moves that could send prices soaring.

Yellen said the U.S. is moving to lower global oil prices by setting price caps to lower Russia’s revenue while maintaining Russian oil supplies.

It is reported that the G7 issued a joint statement on the 2nd and agreed to impose price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products in order to reduce Russia’s income and weaken Russia’s ability to finance the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

