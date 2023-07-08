US wants to deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine: Important answers and reactions

It is yet another qualitatively new step in military support to Ukraine. Cluster munitions are banned in more than 100 countries. It typically releases many smaller explosive devices that can kill indiscriminately over a larger area. The explosive devices that do not explode represent a danger for decades. There is an international agreement that prohibits the manufacture, storage, use and transfer of cluster bombs. However, the USA, Russia and Ukraine are not among the signatories.

