Russia’s Defense Ministry denied any responsibility for the crash. The drone was neither shot at nor attacked in any other way, according to a statement distributed by the state agency TASS. Air Force jets took off to identify an unknown intruder over the Black Sea. During a sharp evasive maneuver, the drone rapidly lost altitude and crashed, according to Moscow. “The Russian warplanes did not use any onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV and returned safely to their home base.”

Moscow’s ambassador in Washington accused the United States of using its drones to collect reconnaissance data for Ukraine. “What are you doing thousands of miles away from the United States? The answer is obvious – they collect intelligence information that will later be used by the Kiev regime to attack our armed forces and territory,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov in Washington said, as reported by the Russian state agency TASS. Russia assumes that the US will refrain from further speculation in the media “and stop its operations near the Russian borders”.