US weekly oil inventories above expectations

Business

Last week, US oil inventories rose much more than expected, according to data released by the Department of Energy. This is an increase of 5.851 million of barrels to 445.622 million unitsagainst expectations for an increase of 1.3 million barrels. Gasoline stocks decreased by 2.661 million barrels to 216.42 million barrels, against expectations for a decline of 0.3 million.

Distillate inventories, which include heating fuel, fell 1.706 million barrels to 115.447 million barrels, versus estimates for an increase of 0.2 million barrels.

