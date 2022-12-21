Crude inventories in the US have fallen more than expected in the last week.

According to data published by the US Department of Energy, in the last seven days to December 16, 2022, crude inventories fell by 5.9 million barrels to 418.2 MBG, against expectations for a decrease of about 1.6 million .

Distillate inventories were down 0.2 million to 119.9 MBG, versus expectations for a 0.3 million increase, while gasoline inventories were up 2.5 million to 226.1 MBG (an increase of 2.1 million was expected).

Strategic oil reserves fell to 378.6 MBG.