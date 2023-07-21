USA: 15th consecutive decline for Leading Index

The US super-index Leading Economic Index continues to register a negative trend. According to data released by the private research group Conference Board, in June 2023 the index marked the fifteenth consecutive month of decline.

The LEI decreased by 0.7% to 106.1 points. A decline greater than the forecasts of analysts, who had estimated a drop of 0.6%. The decrease from the previous month, May, was revised from an initial -0.7% to -0.6%.

Analyzing the six-monthly trend, we note a further decline. Between December 2022 and June 2023, the index recorded a decline of 4.2%. This figure follows the negative trend already recorded in the previous six months, when the drop was 3.8%. The current economic scenario in the United States therefore continues to show signs of weakness.

