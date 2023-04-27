USA 2024, a remake with some differences

Going against the tide, the Associated Press (Ap) has no doubts: the presidential elections “USA 2024″ will not be a remake of USA 2020. “But how?”, one has to say: one goes towards a challenge Joe Biden against Donald Trumpit will be exactly the same. The difference – explains the PA – is that that of 2020 was a campaign rarefied by Covid: masks and distanced crowds, at Biden’s rallies one could be led to believe that the crowd was not much due to the pandemic – and the crowds, at Trump’s rallies, aroused more apprehension than emotion.

Next year we will go back to the past: if at Trump’s rallies there will be the usual crowd of ‘followers’, and at Biden’s Afro-descendants and Hispanics, the difference will be considerable. But perhaps, the news agency runs too fast: Biden has the nomination in his pocket, Trump has yet to earn it. And the president will be able to stay behind during the primary season, saving money and energy for the actual electoral campaign, after the summer conventions.

The day after the expected formalization of his re-nomination, Biden makes it clear that the president prevails over the candidateat least for another 15 months: on Wednesday, April 26, he received at the White House South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, an ally to be cajoled who must manage the uncomfortable neighbor North Korea, lend a hand in the confrontation with China and supply weapons to Ukraine. Biden then confirmed his participation in the G7 in Hiroshima from 19 to 21 May; and then at the Quad Summit in Australia (USA, Australia, Japan and India).

The president’s spokeswoman must already point out that Biden’s second term, if any, will be born to last four years, without relays established a priori with Her Vice Kamala Harris. And Axios writes that the Democratic campaign is organizing a mission to the ‘Save Private Harris’ for help the deputy to recover consensus and not to be a ballast.

The campaign manager will be Julie Chavez Rodrigueza White House office director and deputy manager in 2020.

Re-nomination video

With a video of just over three minutes, without twists or special effects, a calm and reassuring voice, a lot of ethnic and gender diversity, zero triumphalism and a little rhetoric, Joe Biden, 46th president of the United States, he announced on Tuesday, April 25exactly four years after the 2019 announcement, his re-nomination for the Democratic nomination and for the White House.

In Washington, Biden’s return to the field was the obvious secret: everyone knew it; the uncertainty was about when, not if. The move by the president, who had already made his intentions clear several times, empties the democratic field and makes the primaries a formality: no tenor will contest his reconfirmation. Crea pressures, however, in the republican campdove Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, must decide whether to challenge Donald Trump for the nomination. DeSantis is “going to school” of international expertise, with missions to Japan and South Korea, Britain and Israel, while Trump works to cut the grass under his feet.

If DeSantis remains in the pits, the 2024 match seems already written: Biden against Trump. A revenge that, looking at the interweaving of the polls, almost nobody wants – in the US and beyond -, but that nobody seems able to thwart.

Biden’s message for USA 2024: “Finish the job”

In his video, Biden presents next year’s election confrontation as a battle against republican extremismclaiming that they need more time to “finish the job” started when the country was still devastated by the pandemic, with the economy dying: he wants to fully implement his program, restore the spirit of the nation. “When I ran for president four years ago, I said ours is a fight for the spirit of America. And we are still fighting it,” he says, as images of the January 6, 2021 insurrection and activists protesting the Supreme Court ruling on abortion scroll through the video. The ambition, now, is of turn a presidency that was supposed to be “transitional” into a “transformational” presidency.

“The question we must ask ourselves is whether in the years to come we will have more freedom than before, more rights: I know what I want the answer to be. This is not the time to be pleased with yourself. That’s why I’m running for re-election.” The president who wanted to be “a bridge” to a new generation of democratic leaders now he’s not ready to pass the baton (also because he doesn’t see who can pick it up).

Biden enters the race with some important legislative results to his creditespecially in the field of economic recovery after the pandemic, but with low approval rates. Polls show that a majority of voters, and also a majority of Democrats, are not in favor of his re-nomination and that many balk at her age: he is 80 years old and – if re-elected – at the end of his second term he will be 86 years old -. Many Americans are too worried about the prospect of a new confrontation with Trumpwho is 76 years old: a geriatric match.

The president’s message does not galvanize. But many Democrats who don’t want him as a candidate see no alternative. And the establishment of the party, senators and deputies, form a square around him.

The reactions: Sanders is with him, the Republicans want to “send him home”

The senator from Vermont interprets this perspective Bernie Sanders, who was Biden’s rival for the 2020 nomination and who today supports him, ruling out getting back into contention. Speaking to the PA, Sanders says he will do everything possible for the president’s re-election and discourages any other Democratic candidates from coming forward: all energies, in his opinion, must be spent on beating Trump. “The last thing the country needs is Trump or some other right-wing demagogue trying to undermine democracy and wrest women’s rights.”

The Republican party criticizes the re-nomination of the presidentthat would “disconnected from reality”. In a statement, the president of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, says that the party is united in its intention to defeat Biden in 2024: Americans “are counting the days that separate them from when he will be sent home”.

Trump was also among the first to react, on his social Truth: “If you take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, you wouldn’t have the damage that Biden has done to our country in a few years, not even remotely. With such a calamitous and failing presidency, it is almost inconceivable that he would even think of running for re-election ”. The tycoon lists his rival’s alleged bankruptcies and accuses him of being “the most corrupt president in our history” and of having brought America “to the brink of World War III” with support for Ukraine, which “would never have been invaded” if he had still been in power.

Meanwhile, in New York, it has opened a lawsuit brought against the tycoon by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accuses him of a rape that occurred three decades ago. Trump’s lawyers snub the case: Carroll – they say – “is only looking for publicity to sell his books”.