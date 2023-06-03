Home » Usa, 340,000 new jobs created. But inflation risks getting out of hand
Business

Usa, 340,000 new jobs created. But inflation risks getting out of hand

by admin
Usa, 340,000 new jobs created. But inflation risks getting out of hand

Usa, the labor market is growing in May

The US job market continues to boom and created as many as 340,000 new jobs in May, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate, which at these levels means almost full employment, rose to 3.7% from 3.4% last month.

A level not seen since 1969. Unexpected and surprising enough to be considered “too many” than the Fed would like to keep the current inflationary moment under control, also because this trend has been continuing uninterrupted for over two and a half years. The expectations were for a growth of “only” 195,000 jobs while now the vacancies are double the number of unemployed. On the one hand, the data is very positive, but on the other, it makes it more difficult to control inflation, which now stands at 4.9%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  China's lithium battery stocks plummeted, CATL fell 6%, BYD fell 5% | A shares | Lithium batteries

You may also like

Real estate: The taxpayers’ association expects higher property...

Ranucci: “I wanted to talk to Schlein but...

Artificial intelligence, clear and stringent rules are needed

Pnrr, De Luca scathing: “Fitto and Vesuvius are...

Scalable Capital: This is how you secure 3.5...

Italy runs faster than Germany: GDP on the...

Foreclosure: house for 2 million euros, owner also...

Russia’s economy: Industrial production is falling sharply

Fao: cereals and vegetable oils push food prices...

Ikea: This old furniture is extremely popular

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy