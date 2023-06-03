Usa, 340,000 new jobs created. But inflation risks getting out of hand

Usa, the labor market is growing in May

The US job market continues to boom and created as many as 340,000 new jobs in May, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate, which at these levels means almost full employment, rose to 3.7% from 3.4% last month.

A level not seen since 1969. Unexpected and surprising enough to be considered “too many” than the Fed would like to keep the current inflationary moment under control, also because this trend has been continuing uninterrupted for over two and a half years. The expectations were for a growth of “only” 195,000 jobs while now the vacancies are double the number of unemployed. On the one hand, the data is very positive, but on the other, it makes it more difficult to control inflation, which now stands at 4.9%.

