US companies created fewer jobs than expected in January, according to data from the ADP Research Institute.

Payrolls in the private sector rose by 106,000 last month, versus 180,000 expected by analysts. The December survey was revised upwards from 235 to 253 thousand.

This is the minimum figure in two years, also conditioned by the climatic difficulties in most of the country.

We remind you that the official job report of the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be published on Friday. The data relating to non farm payrolls, unemployment and wages will also be carefully evaluated by the Fed, looking for signs of a cooling down of the labor market and inflationary pressures.

The US central bank is due to announce a 25bp rate hike tonight following a 50bp rate hike in December. Traders will be watching the central bank’s announcements and Chairman Jerome Powell’s tone to form expectations on the next monetary policy moves.