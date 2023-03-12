Home Business Usa, after Silicon Valley Bank closed a second bank: it is Signature Bank
NEW YORK. A second bank, Signature Bank, was closed by the authorities. This was stated by the US Treasury, the FDIC and the Fed in a joint note in which they illustrate their plans for Silicon Valley Bank. Signature Bank is headquartered in New York State.

Crack Silicon Valley Bank, Yellen: “Let’s rule out the bailout, we must avoid contagion”. Fears for the reopening of the markets

Fed and Treasury: “We will protect customers and the US economy”“Today we are taking decisive action to protect the US economy by building public confidence in our banking system. This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to fulfill its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit for households and businesses in a way that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth. Thus in a joint note the Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, the chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Jerome H. Powell and the chairman of the FDIC Martin J. Gruenberg, regarding the situation of the Silicon Valley Bank. “After receiving a recommendation from the FDIC and Federal Reserve boards of directors and consulting with the chairman, Secretary Yellen has approved actions that allow the FDIC to complete the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a way that fully protects all depositors. Depositors will have access to all their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.”

The Silicon Valley crash infects the cryptocurrency market: the Stablecoin Circle lacks 3.3 billion reserves

