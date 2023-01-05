Home Business Usa, Amazon will cut 18 thousand jobs
Usa, Amazon will cut 18 thousand jobs

Amazon confirms the severe personnel cuts, which will affect a total of 18,000 jobs. In a communication to employees, CEO Andy Jassy explains that the decision has not been taken lightly. “We are working to support those affected by offering packages that include payment, health benefits and support” to find a job, the email reads.

Jassy, ​​then, notes how “Amazon has navigated an uncertain and difficult economy in the past and will continue to do so. These changes will help us pursue long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

The Seattle-based company in November announced it would begin cutting jobs, with cuts focused on its device business, recruiting and retail operations. At the time of the announcement, the company said the cuts would affect around 10,000 people.

The first thousand layoffs began last year. The rest of the cuts will bring the total number of layoffs to over 18,000 and will be implemented in the coming weeks, reports WSJ. In September, Amazon employees were 1.5 million.

