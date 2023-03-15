Now the two political camps in the USA are more hostile than ever, but on one point there is cross-party agreement, even more a race to show who is acting even more resolutely and harshly: China is the “adversary”, the enemy that “contained ” must become.

Also read: Off to China? Out of China?

Hopes that Sino-US relations could be improved after Donald Trump’s election proved fallacious. Trump had already imposed tariffs on China, then massive technology sanctions, and targeted and broadly sanctioned Huawei as a company, practically putting it in the second league of tech companies. Since Biden took office, new restrictions in the technology sector have been introduced continuously, mainly on the export of machines for the production of advanced semiconductors, but also on chips, which are particularly important in the field of artificial intelligence. There were also further restrictions at Huawei and other individual companies. Recently, the US has also brought the Japanese, South Koreans and Dutch on board for its policy to ensure that China will have a hard time catching up technologically.