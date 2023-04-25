Usa, Coca Cola booming: increase prices, sales and profits

Usa, Coca Cola increases sales and profits in the first quarter of 2023

The galloping American inflation and the increase in prices all over the world helped the profits and revenues of the timeless Coca Cola which, for the fourteenth consecutive quarter, surprised by exceeding all analysts’ forecasts. The Atlanta Group, after raising prices, like many companies in the world due to inflation, presented growth of 12% for its first quarter of the year with earnings of 3107 million dollars. Revenues grew 5% to $10.98 billion thanks to an 11% increase in prices mainly in Northern Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Another miracle of the company was that, despite the increase in prices, the volumes sold did not decrease, on the contrary they rose by 3%. Underlining how consumers already drink coke and soft drinks away from home where prices are higher, the president and CEO James Quincey, did not rule out other moderate price increases.

Usa, Coca Cola with few negative notes

