Usa: Conference Board confidence index jumps to 109.7 points in June

In June, the US consumer confidence index compiled by the conference Board rose to 109.7 points, compared to 102.5 the previous month (revised from 102.3) and the 104.0 of the Bloomberg consensus.

The indicator hit its highest level since early 2022 as sentiment on current and future conditions improved.

In particular, the sub-index that tracks current conditions jumped from 148.9 to 155.3 points, a nearly two-year high, while the measure of expectations, which reflects the consumers’ six-month outlook, rose from 71, 5 at 79.3 points.

“Although the Expectations Index remained just below the threshold that signals a coming recession, considerably fewer consumers than in May expect a recession in the next 12 months,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist of the Conference Board.

