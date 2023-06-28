Home » Usa: Conference Board confidence index jumps to 109.7 points in June
Business

Usa: Conference Board confidence index jumps to 109.7 points in June

by admin
Usa: Conference Board confidence index jumps to 109.7 points in June

In June, the US consumer confidence index compiled by the conference Board rose to 109.7 points, compared to 102.5 the previous month (revised from 102.3) and the 104.0 of the Bloomberg consensus.

The indicator hit its highest level since early 2022 as sentiment on current and future conditions improved.

In particular, the sub-index that tracks current conditions jumped from 148.9 to 155.3 points, a nearly two-year high, while the measure of expectations, which reflects the consumers’ six-month outlook, rose from 71, 5 at 79.3 points.

“Although the Expectations Index remained just below the threshold that signals a coming recession, considerably fewer consumers than in May expect a recession in the next 12 months,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist of the Conference Board.

See also  Rina signs a technical partnership with Aprila Racing

You may also like

European airports review profit, +6.4 billion euros in...

Hong Kong Stock Exchange: In the future, mainland...

Nachrichten – News: Federal Environment Minister calls for...

Chiara Ferragni enters into partnership with Avm and...

Stock market podcast: General Dynamics or Rheinmetall –...

Help the revitalization and development of the old...

Bud Light: The Desperate Battle Against Clients’ Transgender...

Interest rates on the rise, 7 out of...

Ukraine – Four dead and 47 injured after...

Dieselgate, ex-Audi chief sentenced to 21 months for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy