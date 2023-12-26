USA: core PCE inflation slows, Fed rate cuts more likely

Il Pce corea measure of inflation very relevant for the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, recorded a further slowdown on an annual basis, confirming the progressive moderation of price pressures. Positive news for the American central bank, committed to bringing inflation back towards the 2% target. Limited reaction from the markets, which continue to bet on six rate cuts in 2024.

Core PCE falls to 3.2% per year, lowest since March 2021

Today’s data on the PCE index (personal consumption expenditure, i.e. the price index for personal consumption) showed a decline of 0.1% on a monthly basis, compared to the stable reading expected by analysts, after the unchanged reading of October. On an annual basis, a slowdown emerges from 2.9% (revised from 3%) to 2.6%, lower than the 2.8% of the Bloomberg consensus. This is the lowest value since February 2021.

Il Pce corewhich does not take into account the volatility of food and energy costs, and is therefore preferred by the Fed to measure price pressures, highlights a cyclical increase of 0.1% and a trend growth of 3.2% (minimum since March 2021). Both data are better than forecasts (respectively equal to +0.2% and +3.3%). October readings were revised to +0.1% and +3.4% (from +0.2% and +3.5%).

The implications of the PCE data for the Fed

Today’s data strengthen the prospect of a more accommodative stance on the part of the American central bankfueling bets on rate cuts in 2024.

On a six-month annualized basis, the core metric rose 1.9%, broadly in line with the Fed’s 2% targetjustifying the end of the restrictive cycle and the openness of officials to a reduction in the cost of money in the coming quarters.

Friday’s report also showed that personal spending, adjusted for price changes, rose 0.3% after a downwardly revised 0.1% increase in October. The sustained easing of pricing pressures and resilient household demand despite high rates are consistent with the prospects of a soft landing for the economy.

Among the other data in the report, we note the still limited growth (+0.1%) in service inflation (excluding housing and energy), which is usually more sticky, and the increase in real income (+0.4%), the highest since March. Wages and salaries, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.6%, the most in eight months. The savings rate rose to 4.1%.

Recap of the latest Fed meeting

At its last meeting of 2023, the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, for the third consecutive time, in the range between 5.25% and 5.5%. Dai dot plot it emerged that the representatives of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, expect three rate cuts for 2024, each of 25 basis points.

On the front ofinflation, Chairman Jerome Powell said, “The data that inflation is slowing is comforting, but we need to see more evidence” that inflation is weakening. We are at or near the peak of this cycle of monetary tightening.” And he added: “We are ready for further restrictions, should they be appropriate” and “we will maintain restrictive policy until we are confident that inflation will return to 2%”.

The reaction of the markets to the PCE

Positive start for Wall Street, after the release of the report. After a few minutes of trading, the Dow Jones is almost unchanged, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gain around 0.4%.

I Treasury yields are substantially in line with the trend prior to the publication of the data, with the 10-year down 3 basis points to 3.86% and the two-year at 4.31%. The euro/dollar appreciates slightly to 1.103.

Forecasts implicit in Fed Funds futures are almost for certainly a rate cut in March and discount at least six 25 basis point moves in 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

