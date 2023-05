The Dallas Fed Manufacturing index, in the USA, stood at a level equal to -29.1 points in May, against the -18.0 expected by analysts and the -23.4 points of the previous month.

The experts’ expectations fluctuated between a minimum value of -20 points and a maximum of -10, with a median equal to -18.

The indicator relating to the outlook for the next six months is fixed at -12.7 points, against -16.6 in April.