After more than a year of failed negotiations, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin have announced an agreement on an energy and health care bill.

The agreement has serious chances of becoming law as early as August, as long as the Democrats are able to pass the law in the House and that it passes the scrutiny of the Senate. The deal contains a number of Democratic goals. While many details have not been disclosed, the deal puts a whopping $ 369 billion in energy and climate change programs on the plate, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. The announcement comes at a pivotal time for Congress, as the Senate is just over a week away from the start of the one-month summer break.

In any case, the deal still faces several hurdles before it hits Biden’s desk.

According to close sources, the measures include bonuses for electric vehicles, up to $ 4,000 for a used electric vehicle and $ 7,500 for a new one. The income limit will be lowered to qualify for bonuses, as requested by Senator Manchin. Further details on the climate provisions are expected, which are expected to be released on Wednesday evening.