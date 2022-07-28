Home Business USA: Democrats announce $ 369 billion climate deal
Business

USA: Democrats announce $ 369 billion climate deal

by admin
USA: Democrats announce $ 369 billion climate deal

After more than a year of failed negotiations, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin have announced an agreement on an energy and health care bill.

The agreement has serious chances of becoming law as early as August, as long as the Democrats are able to pass the law in the House and that it passes the scrutiny of the Senate. The deal contains a number of Democratic goals. While many details have not been disclosed, the deal puts a whopping $ 369 billion in energy and climate change programs on the plate, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. The announcement comes at a pivotal time for Congress, as the Senate is just over a week away from the start of the one-month summer break.

In any case, the deal still faces several hurdles before it hits Biden’s desk.

According to close sources, the measures include bonuses for electric vehicles, up to $ 4,000 for a used electric vehicle and $ 7,500 for a new one. The income limit will be lowered to qualify for bonuses, as requested by Senator Manchin. Further details on the climate provisions are expected, which are expected to be released on Wednesday evening.

See also  Feed alarm: there is a risk of killing the animals

You may also like

Rai, properties for sale for 200 million

up to date! The Industrial and Commercial Bank...

The point on UniCredit in the quarterly Day...

Lombard industry does not stop

Economic expectations in the EU and the Eurozone...

After the financial report exploded, Zuckerberg mentioned again:...

M&A in the skies: JetBlue snatches Spirit Airlines...

Cainiao Upgrades “End-to-End” Contract Performance Service and Launches...

Strada dei Parchi, the TAR confirms the suspension...

On July 27, the financing balance was 1,530.977...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy