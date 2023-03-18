S&P 500 futures are down 8 points, or 0.2%, as are the Dow Jones futures down 85 points.

Weighing the announcement that several major US banks, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo have deposited $30 billion of uninsured funds in First Republic Bank. US equities are heading to end a strong week. The turmoil in the banking sector shifted sentiment on the outcome of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Many investors expect the central bank to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, up from the 50 basis points expected last week.

Economic data due today includes the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index and February industrial and manufacturing production. The day of the three witches, which is the day when index futures and options on indexes and stocks expire at the same time, the so-called triple witch day could add volatility to the stock market.

Among corporates, Google may be in the spotlight after the tech giant announced a price hike on YouTube TV subscription, citing rising content costs. Meanwhile, oil prices rose on hopes of a response from OPEC and its allies to the week’s sharp decline on fears that the banking crisis could hurt global economic activity. The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly met in Riyadh on Thursday to discuss possible actions to support the crude oil market, which is posting its biggest weekly loss this year.