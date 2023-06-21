Home » USA: Eli Lilly acquires Dice Therapeutics for 2.4 billion dollars
USA: Eli Lilly acquires Dice Therapeutics for 2.4 billion dollars

Eli Lilly has reached a $2.4 billion deal to acquire Dice Therapeutics in an effort to strengthen its portfolio of treatments for immune-related diseases.

Eli Lilly will pay $48 per share in cash to buy Dice, a roughly 40% premium over the San Francisco company’s closing on Friday. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

“Combined with its innovative technology and drug discovery expertise, DICE’s talented workforce and passion for innovation will strengthen our efforts to improve the lives of people living with devastating autoimmune diseases,” he said. Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president of Eli Lilly, in a press release.

