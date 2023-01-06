Home Business Usa: farm payrolls not above expectations in December (223k) but wage growth lower than estimates
Usa: farm payrolls not above expectations in December (223k) but wage growth lower than estimates

US non-farm payrolls for the month of December stood at 223,000 units, above the 203,000 expected by the Bloomberg consensus. The November survey was revised downwards to 256 thousand units, from the 263 thousand initially communicated.

The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, versus 3.7% expected, while the previous month’s reading was revised from 3.7% to 3.6%.

Average hourly wages recorded an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis (consensus +0.4%, November +0.4% revised from +0.6%) and 4.6% on a trend basis (estimate +5, 0%, November +4.8% revised from +5.1%).

US index futures are trading up about half a percentage point after the release of the job report, also boosting European indices.

Despite higher-than-expected job numbers and declining unemployment rate, highlighting continued strength in the labor market, lower-than-expected wage growth is a sign of partial cooling in inflationary pressures. This factor could reduce the need for further severe monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

