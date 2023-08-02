Home » Usa, Fitch downgrades the strong US economy from AAA to AA
Usa, Fitch downgrades the strong US economy from AAA to AA

“Fiscal deterioration and ever higher debt” led the strict Fitch agency to lower the American debt rating. From the top three A’s to one level below AA. The decision may seem unexpected and excessive. Already three months ago, however, the rating had been placed under “careful observation with a” negative watch “. This is due to lengthy debt ceiling negotiations. The observations of the Agency are very clear and underline that “ Governance standards have deteriorated over the past 20 years, including on debt and taxation, despite a bipartisan agreement in June to raise the debt ceiling.Repeated clashes over the debt ceiling have deteriorated confidence in the country’s fiscal management.” Certainly an assessment of this type collides with the reality of a country that is defeating inflation, has practically no unemployment and where consumers tend to buy more than ever.

