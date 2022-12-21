Existing home sales in the US posted a tenth consecutive decline in November, a new low.
The indicator, compiled by the industry association National Association of Realtors (Nar), fell 7.7% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 4.09 million units, falling to the lowest level in more than two years , against estimates for a decrease of 5.9%.
Compared to October 2021, sales decreased by 35.4%.
The median price of an existing home rose 3.5% from a year earlier to $370,700. It would take 3.3 months to completely sell out the houses available for sale.
See also Zhongheng Design further strengthened its market development efforts in the first half of the year, and new orders increased by 22%