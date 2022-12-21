Home Business USA, home sales in November down (-7.7%)
USA, home sales in November down (-7.7%)

USA, home sales in November down (-7.7%)

Existing home sales in the US posted a tenth consecutive decline in November, a new low.

The indicator, compiled by the industry association National Association of Realtors (Nar), fell 7.7% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 4.09 million units, falling to the lowest level in more than two years , against estimates for a decrease of 5.9%.

Compared to October 2021, sales decreased by 35.4%.

The median price of an existing home rose 3.5% from a year earlier to $370,700. It would take 3.3 months to completely sell out the houses available for sale.

