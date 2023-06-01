Usa, House approves increase in debt ceiling

The green light has arrived from US House of Representatives to bipartisan agreement to raise for two years the debt ceiling, in exchange for some budget cuts. The deal was approved with 314 yes and 117 no (quorum was 218). In favor 165 Democrats and 149 Republicans. The frond was more consistent among the ranks of the Gran Old Party: 71 no, against 46 dem. The Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, he defined the agreement as “the greatest savings in American history”, but according to the US media this is not the case: in 2011 Barack Obama granted cuts of 2,100 billion dollars to raise the debt ceiling, against the 1,300 billion of the agreement negotiated by Joe Biden.

The ball now passes to the Senate which will have to express itself before June 5, the date indicated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as the deadline to avoid a default.

“Tonight, the House took a crucial step forward to prevent the first-ever default and protect our country’s historic hard-earned recovery. I have been clear that the only way forward is a bipartisan compromise that can gain support from both sides. This deal satisfies that test,” the US President Joe Biden, after the Chamber approved the agreement to raise the debt ceiling”.

Biden he urged “the Senate to approve the agreement as quickly as possible, so that I can turn it into law and our country can continue to build the strongest economy in the world.”

