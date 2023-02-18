US import-export prices move in a contrasting manner in January 2023.

According to the findings of the American Bureau of Labor Statistics, import prices recorded a 0.2% decline on a monthly basis, after -0.1% in December and compared to the consensus (-0.2%).

On an annual basis, import prices recorded a positive variation of +0.8%. Net of oil imports, prices recorded a change of +0.4% on the month.

While export prices reported an increase of 0.8% in January after the (-3.2%) of the previous month (revised from a preliminary of -2.6%), higher than the consensus (-0.2 %).

Over the year, the figure shows an increase of 2.3%. Excluding agricultural products, export prices over the month recorded a -3.3% over the month.