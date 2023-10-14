USA Imposes Sanctions on Tanker Owners Transporting Russian Oil Above Price Limit

US Imposes Sanctions on Tanker Owners Transporting Russian Oil Above Price Limit

In a move to restrict Russian oil exports, the United States has imposed its first sanctions on the owners of tankers that transport Russian oil with a price higher than the price limit established by the G7. The limit, set at $60 per barrel, aims to reduce Russia’s revenue from maritime oil exports in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The restriction prohibits Western companies from providing maritime services, including insurance, finance, and shipping, for seaborne shipments of Russian oil sold above $60 a barrel. The goal is to keep oil flowing to markets while imposing limits on Russian fuel exports.

Ice Pearl Navigation, based in Turkey, and owner of the Yasa Golden Bosphorus, and Lumber Marine, based in the United Arab Emirates and owner of SCF Primorye, have both fallen afoul of the sanctions. Ice Pearl Navigation transported Russian crude oil Expo at a price above $80 a barrel, while Lumber Marine transported Russian crude oil New Port above $75 per barrel. Notably, both tankers used US-based service providers while conducting their oil transportation operations.

A United States Treasury official has stated that these sanctions are a part of a larger plan to increase costs for Russia and weaken its ability to sustain its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. The US intends to take further actions in the coming weeks and months to continue applying pressure.

Global oil prices have risen to around $85 a barrel in recent months due to production cuts and limited global spare production capacity. Despite this, Russian crude oil exports in September were slightly lower than the May-June average, according to the International Energy Agency. However, total exports of crude oil and products from Russia increased in September, with crude oil accounting for a significant portion of that increase.

The sanctions have forced Russia and traders to rely on aging tankers, known as the “ghost fleet,” which are susceptible to leaks and spills. These vessels are undertaking long voyages to deliver crude to refineries in China and India, which have become Russia’s largest buyers of crude. Additionally, Russia must pay around $36 per barrel for non-Western maritime services.

As the United States continues its efforts to restrict Russian oil exports, the impact on global oil markets and Russia’s ability to sustain its activities remains to be seen.

