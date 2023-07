The nonfarm payroll in the US, they increased by 209,000 in June and the unemployment rate stood at 3.6%, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Compared to Dow Jones consensus estimates of 240,000 growth and 3.6% unemployment.

The total, while remaining solid from a historical perspective, marked a notable decline from May’s downwardly revised total of 306,000, and was the slowest month for job creation since payrolls fell 268,000 units in December 2020.

