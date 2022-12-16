Home Business Usa: industrial production -0.2% in November
Usa: industrial production -0.2% in November

Usa: industrial production -0.2% in November

In November, industrial production in the United States fell by 0.2% on a quarterly basis, after the 0.1% decline recorded in October. Economists’ expectations were for a stable survey.

Analyzing the various sectors, manufacturing production decreased by 0.6% (+0.3% in October), public services increased by 3.6% (-1.3% the previous month) while mining decreased by 0.7% (same change in October).

