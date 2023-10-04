USA: Industry relies on mini nuclear power plants to save CO₂

A nuclear power plant in California. Getty Images / George Rose / Contributor

The USA plans to make greater use of nuclear power. Mini nuclear power plants in particular will be used, as the “Handelsblatt” reports.

The popularity of nuclear power in the USA has increased again in recent years and, according to a recent survey, is currently at 57 percent.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and OpenAI CEO Sam Altmann are also already investing in the technology. German companies, on the other hand, are more skeptical about the use of nuclear power.

While the last nuclear power plants in Germany were taken offline this year, the USA is now increasingly relying on nuclear power. Mini nuclear power plants are intended to help industry reduce its CO₂ emissions, as the “Handelsblatt“ reported. Accordingly, nuclear power is currently more popular in the USA than it was a few years ago. According to a survey by the Pew Research Institute, 57 percent of those surveyed were in favor of expanding nuclear power plants. In 2020, approval was still at 43 percent.

Industry is also now planning to rely more on nuclear power to cover the high energy requirements. The largest US chemical manufacturer, the Dow company, has presented plans to build four of its own mini-nuclear power plants on its site in south Texas. Due to its plastic production, the company requires a lot of energy, which it would like to produce itself in the future. Nuclear power is also seen by the US government as a possible solution to climate change. To promote mini-nuclear power plants – so-called Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) – tax reductions are also planned for the coming years.

German companies are more cautious

According to the business newspaper, Bill Gates and Sam Altmann are also supporters of nuclear energy. As chairman of the US technology and research company Terra-Power, Gates is investing in new, smaller nuclear power plants that will use liquid salt instead of uranium. OpenAI boss Altmann sees nuclear power as a way to cover the high energy requirements of artificial intelligence. He therefore supports the start-up Oklo, which focuses on new nuclear technology.

German companies based in the USA, on the other hand, are more cautious and skeptical about the use of nuclear energy. The German companies BASF and Covestro, which also operate large production facilities in Texas, declared that the use of nuclear power was currently out of the question for them and was not an “attractive alternative”.



