Business

Usa: inflation increased by 0.4% in April and by 4.7% compared to a year ago

Usa: inflation increased by 0.4% in April and by 4.7% compared to a year ago

The index of prices of personal consumption expenseswhich measures a range of goods and services and takes into account changes in consumer behavior, rose 0.4% for the month, excluding food and energy costs, topping the Dow Jones estimate of 0.3%.

Year-on-year, the indicator rose 4.7%, 0.1 percentage point higher than forecast, the Commerce Department reported.

Including food and energy, PCE rose 0.4% and was up 4.4% from a year ago, up from 4.2% in March.

