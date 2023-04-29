Usa: inflation picks up again in March, core PCE up 4.6%

Despite a year of interest rate hikes, inflation rose again in March, according to economic data released Friday that the Federal Reserve is watching closely.

The price index of personal consumption expenditure, excluding food and energy, increased by 0.3% in the month, in line with Dow Jones estimates. On an annual basis, the so-called core PCE it rose 4.6%, slightly higher than expectations of 4.5% and down 0.1 percentage point from a month ago.

Including the volatile food and energy components, the headline PCE also rose 0.1% for the month, a year-over-year increase of 4.2%, down from 5.1% in February. This measure peaked at around 7% in June 2022, the highest level since December 1981.

In another key measure of inflation, the cost of employment index rose 1.2% in the first quarter, topping the 1% estimate.