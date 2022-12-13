US inflation slows down beyond expectations in November and the stock markets toast, with cautious optimism. The peak of the price flare-ups may have been reached. It remains to be seen whether it is a plateau, or whether it will be a smooth downward spiral. But the certainty is that the inflation rate, on an annual basis, in the United States contracted for the fifth consecutive month to 7.1%, the lowest figure since December last year. President Joe Biden says “a lot still needs to be done,” but investors see a less aggressive Federal Reserve than in recent meetings. Tomorrow the doors will open for a 50 basis point rate hike. However, the chances of a future retracement remain high. The fragile global geopolitical situation and the slowdown in economic activities have an impact. Factors that, at least today, have influenced neither Wall Street nor Europe, with Milan closing at plus 1.37 percent.

The forecast was for an increase of 7.3 percent. And it would have already been positive, given that in October the increase in prices was recorded at 7.7 per cent. Instead, the US CPI index rose by one decimal place compared to the previous month, the lowest for three months and a third compared to the forecasts on the eve. Sure, despite the cooling, annual inflation remains more than three times above the Federal Reserve’s target, but that was enough to send financial markets spiraling into euphoria. Wall Street futures, before the bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, indicated increases of 4% for many sectors, starting with Big Tech listed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (Bls), moreover, are positive. The strongest upward pressure continues to come from the services sector, while commodity prices are expected to decline due to improvements in global supply chains. Just think of the smartphone segment, which recorded a drop in prices of more than 20 percent. Core inflation, excluding energy and food, slowed in November to +6% on an annual basis compared to +6.3% in October and slightly below the expectations of analysts who had expected growth of 6.1%. At the monthly level, the Core index recorded an increase of 0.2% compared to +0.3% in October, while estimates were for an increase of 0.3%.

The food sector still has a negative impact, with eggs increasing by almost 50%, but the pressure from the energy component is relieved. Factor that could push Jerome Powell, number one of the Federal Reserve, to decide to pull – so to speak – the handbrake with the normalization of US monetary policy. The employment data are good, consumer credit is holding up, bonds are reacting smoothly to the exit strategy from the post-Lehman Brothers maxi liquidity. Morale, a 50 basis point increase, instead of the three quarters of a point that have so far characterized the last meetings of the Faith, is the starting scenario. In addition to most analysts, Kevin Thozet, a member of Investment, is also convinced of this Carmignac committee: “Rates are expected to rise by 50 basis points this week. And given the Fed’s announced path to a 5% rate, it’s unlikely there will be any big surprises at the first few meetings in 2023, especially given Powell’s shift of focus from spot inflation to the longer-term target of a inflation at 2%”. Therefore, Thozet explains, “monetary policy was somewhat scaled back for the first part of 2023: it took seven months to go from 0.5% to 4%; it will take three to bring rates to 5%.

The vision of Tiffany Wilding, PIMCO’s North American Economist, one of the leading global asset managers, is similar. Who have revised the forecast for the US price index. “After today’s report and the lack of evidence of temporary hurricane-related pricing support, we have scaled back our inflation forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first of next year, thereby reducing our forecast for the end of 2023 ”, explains Wilding. “We now expect Core CPI inflation to come in at 3.3% year-on-year in 2023 versus 3.7% previously. This also reduced our Core PCE inflation forecast to 2.8% annually for the year 2023, although not by much as used car prices are viewed differently in the PCE index,” he says. The road to a return to normality, as pointed out by Biden, is still long. But there were positive signs.

That was enough to make global financial markets bounce. Starting with Europe. Piazza Affari reached over 2% of realization, but then retraced. Frankfurt’s Dax 30 closed up +1.27% at 14,488.95 points, Paris’ Cac 40 up +1.42% at 6,744.98 points and London’s FTSE 100 up 0.77% at 7,503.02 points. The Ibex 35 of Madrid was also solid, closing at +0.84% ​​at 8,327.98 points, and the Aex of Amsterdam at +1.70% at 732.95 points. In the case of the Old Continent, however, we have to discount a very different situation compared to the USA. Both due to the dynamics of consumer price formation and due to the delay with which the European Central Bank has acted with respect to the Fed. The peak of inflation in the euro area, according to the latest forecasts by Morgan Stanley, could be observed in the first quarter of next year.

On Thursday Christine Lagarde and Philip Lane, chief economist of the ECB, will present the new macroeconomic data for the euro area. And there may be positive surprises. Caution is a must, especially given that the winter will be long and the energy component could make an overbearing return to occupy the front pages of the newspapers, but for now, a small relief in prices is enough to restore optimism to hungry financial markets of yield. Especially after such a troubled year as 2022 divided between pandemic and war in Ukraine.