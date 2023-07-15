Usa, inflation slows down beyond estimates: Europe smiles. Leap of Piazza Affari

Usa: inflation slows down, now it’s up to the Federal Reserve to curb rates

Brakes beyond estimates the iUS inflation in June and on the market the hope is rekindled that the Fed – the central bank of the United States of America – may put an end to its rate hike cycle. The index of Consumer prices rose 3% last month, a marked slowdown compared to +4% in May and the peak of 9% reached last summer. It’s about the lowest level since March 2021.

The cooling of the overall parameter takes into account the large drops marked by the prices of gas and many energy components. But optimism is also favored by the ‘core’ data, the one without the performance of energy and food goods and therefore more stable than the general index. Its annual growth stopped last month at 4.8%, against the +5.3% in May and the +5% expected by the market. On a month-to-month basis, it rose 0.2%, the slowest reading since August 2021.

Now the ball is in the Fed’s hands that next July 26 will be called to assess whether take back the grip on the cost of money temporarily interrupted at the last directive. The central institute with stars and stripes will have the task of establishing whether the cooling of inflation can be considered stabilized without risking new flare-ups in the future.

