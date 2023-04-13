Positive news for the markets. L’US inflation slows more than expectedthis is the leading consumer price indicator that is particularly relevant to the Fed. In March, theInflation in the US is up 5% year on year, compared to the estimates of +5.1%, on a monthly basis instead it recorded a growth of 0.1% compared to the expectations of an increase of 0.2%. In line with expectations, the figure chours or +5.6% on an annual basis, while for the month of March it recorded an increase in 0,4%.

US inflation slows

Going into detail, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics has found a 3.5% drop in energy costs in March. While the food price index remained unchanged. Both have helped to keep headline inflation in check. The price of foodstuffs has fallen by 0,3%the first since September 2020, although still up‘8,4% compared to a year ago.

Furthermore, again in March, overall costs for households, the so-called (shelter costs), also slowed down to 0,6%it was the slowest increase since November, but it still saw an increase in the prices of the‘8,2% every year. the “Shelter costs” component makes up about a third of the weight of the CPI and is closely monitored by Fed officials.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released inflation data for March in the United States. The consumer price index (CPI) showed, on an annual basis, a rise of 5%, lower than market expectations set at 5.2% (up 6% in February). It is the lowest price growth since May 2021. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.1% (expectations set for +0.2%). The core index (ie excluding energy and food) showed growth of 5.6% (market forecasts at 5.6%, +5.5% in February). On a monthly basis, the increase in core prices was 0.4%, the same level as expected (up 0.5% m/m in February). Macro figures push for an upcoming pause in the rate hike process. Commented Philip DiodovichSenior Market Analyst Tue IG Group.

Fed Rate Expectations

Currently Fed Funds futures consider 74.8% likely a rate hike of 25 basis points at the May meetingwhile at the next meeting (June 14) the status quo is expected to remain at 66.9%, a clear indication that the markets consider the end of the cycle of Fed rate hikes near.

Our assessments are that data on inflationary pressures show a significant improvement and a stronger-than-expected slowdown (per headline). These figures bring arguments for the most dovish members of the FED’s operating commission, the FOMC, to review monetary strategies and stop the process of raising interest rates. The macroeconomic figures thus push the monetary authorities to stop the increases in the cost of money. We believe however that the disruption will not be in the next meeting in May but in the following one. In fact, we believe that the FED may be inclined, at least for the next meeting in May, towards a further increase in the cost of money by 25 basis points, bringing the reference rates to 5%-5,25%, on the back of the persistence of core inflation at high levels. continued Diodovich.

We recall the publication of Fed minutes of the last meeting in March, in the midst of the US banking crisis, in out tonight after 8pm Italian hours.

At the last FOMC meeting, members opted for monetary tightening by 25 basis pointswhich led fed funds rates to the new range between 4.75% and 5%.

Usa, the quarterly season is underway

Market participants also expect the start of the quarterly season in the United States which will kick off next Friday, April 14thas always starting with the big names in the banking sector: Citigroup, JPMorgan e Wells Fargo.

The reaction of the markets

Wall Street opens buoyant on inflation data, S&P 500 up 0.6%.

Il Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounds 200 points or 0.5%, while the Nasdaq marks a +1% at 13,166 points. On the bond market front, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell by 1.2% to 3.4%, while the dollar index also decreased (-0.5%) to 101 points.