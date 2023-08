Inventories in the United States decreased more than expected in June. As communicated by the Bureau of Census USA, there was a drop of 0.5% to 905.2 billion dollars compared to -0.3% in the month of May. On an annual basis there is a growth of 1.3%.

In the same period the sales they were down 0.7% mom to $643.3 billion, versus -0.5% previously and +0.3% expected. Over the year there was a decrease of 6.7%.

