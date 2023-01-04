In December, the US manufacturing ISM index contracted for the second consecutive month, settling at 48.4 points, compared to 48.5 in the consensus and 49.0 in November. This is the lowest level since May 2020 and indicates a contraction of the sector at a faster pace than in the previous month.

The ISM index fell 10.4 points in 2022, the biggest annual drop since the Great Recession. The measure of prices paid for materials fell for the ninth consecutive month, the longest period of decline since 1974-1975, reaching 39.4 points, the lowest level since April 2020.

We recall that the December employment report will also be published on Friday, which should show an increase in non farm payrolls of 200,000 units and a stable unemployment rate at 3.7%.