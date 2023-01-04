Home Business Usa: ISM Manufacturing down to 48.4 points in December, lowest since May 2020
Business

Usa: ISM Manufacturing down to 48.4 points in December, lowest since May 2020

by admin

In December, the US manufacturing ISM index contracted for the second consecutive month, settling at 48.4 points, compared to 48.5 in the consensus and 49.0 in November. This is the lowest level since May 2020 and indicates a contraction of the sector at a faster pace than in the previous month.

The ISM index fell 10.4 points in 2022, the biggest annual drop since the Great Recession. The measure of prices paid for materials fell for the ninth consecutive month, the longest period of decline since 1974-1975, reaching 39.4 points, the lowest level since April 2020.

We recall that the December employment report will also be published on Friday, which should show an increase in non farm payrolls of 200,000 units and a stable unemployment rate at 3.7%.

See also  Houses 'transformed' into condominiums, hidden data collection, undeclared verandas: beware of Superbonus crafty ones

You may also like

Listen, the alarm bell for Rai: Mediaset never...

Northbound funds bought 1.844 billion yuan in net...

Taxes, fines and contracts for the home: here’s...

ECB: mortgage rates up 21 basis points in...

A-shares get off to a good start, 8...

Ces 2023, Volkswagen unveils the ID.7 electric sedan...

More than a dozen financial institutions predict U.S....

Ita, Lufthansa prepares the offer after the privatization...

China’s Logistics Industry Prosperity Index Announced in December:...

Coop, this is how Italians look to 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy