Usa: ISM services drops surprisingly to 49.6 points in December

A gauge of US services unexpectedly eased in the final month of 2022, with steep declines in measures of business activity and orders that, if confirmed, risk heightening concerns about the demand outlook.

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 49.6 last month, the lowest level since May 2020, from 56.5 points in November, according to data released today. The figure is lower than all the economists’ projections collected by Bloomberg, which on average expected an indicator equal to 55.0 points.

Readings below 50 indicate a contraction, while values ​​above the 50 point threshold indicate an expansion.

