Usa: Ism Servizi down to 52.7 in July

The ISM Services index for July in the USA stood at 52.7 points, down from 53.9 in June and below expectations. The median of the estimates collected by Bloomberg was 53.1 points.

Recall that readings above 50 indicate industry expansion, while readings below indicate contraction.

The activity of the tertiary sector was partly held back by the weakening of employment growth.

While the manufacturing sector has been squeezed by rising interest rates and changes in consumer spending preferences, the services sector has proven much more resilient.

