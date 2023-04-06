The US services sector grew at a much slower pace than expected in March, due to significantly weaker new order growth and business activity.

The Institute for Supply Management’s index fell nearly four points, from 55.1 to 51.2, a three-month low. The value is lower than the median of the forecasts collected by Bloomberg, equal to 54.4 points.

Combined with the decline in the manufacturing ISM to 46.3 points, the figure could fuel concerns about the US economic outlook amid tight credit and rising interest rates.