Usa: job offers down to 9.59 million in March

In March, the number of US job vacancies fell by 384,000 to 9.59 million. The Bloomberg consensus predicted an average value of 9.74 million expected by analysts.

The data was communicated by the Labor Department as part of the so-called Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS).

The number of new hires and that of terminated contracts remained substantially unchanged, at 6.1 and 5.9 million respectively. The number of people who have quit their jobs is also stable at 3.9 million. Layoffs jumped to the highest level since December 2020.