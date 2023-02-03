US jobless claims fell for the fourth time in five weeks, underscoring the resilience of the labor market and the lingering risk of inflationary pressures, despite the Fed’s efforts.

In the week ending January 28, initial requests fell by 3,000 units to 183,000, marking the lowest value since April, against an estimate of 195,000 units (Bloomberg consensus).

Continuing claims, which include people who have already received unemployment benefits for a week or more, fell to 1.655 million in the week ending Jan. 21, down from 1.666 the previous week (revised from 1.675 million) and consensus 1.684.