In the week ending Dec. 31, the number of American workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time fell 19,000 to 204,000, from 223,000 a week earlier (revised from 225,000 initially). detected). The consensus of the analysts consulted by Bloomberg expressed an estimate of 225,000 units.

The number of US workers continuing to receive benefits fell to 1.694 million workers in the week ending Dec. 24 (-24,000 from the previous 1.718 million, revised from 1.71 million), below forecasts ( 1.728 million).

The four-week moving average stood at 213,750 units, down on the previous week’s 220,500, confirming the solidity of the US labor market.