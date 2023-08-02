Usa: Jolts job offers drop in June

The US labor market recorded a decline in offers in June. Open positions decreased by 34 thousand units, going from 9.616 million in the previous month to 9.582 million. Despite these figures, the job vacancy rate (calculated as a percentage of total employment plus openings) remained stable at 5.8%, the same value recorded in the previous month.

In terms of hiring, the pace in June was slightly slower than in May, with a rate of 3.8% versus 4.0% the previous month. In June, 3.772 million people quit their jobs; the termination rate was 2.4%.

Layoffs, resignations and retirements, on an aggregate level, stood at 3.6% in June, compared to 3.8% in May. Layoffs and furloughs remained stable at 1.0%. During the month, 1.527 million people were made redundant or sent home, compared to 1.477 million in the same period a year earlier.

Finally, a further figure to consider concerns those who have left their employer for reasons other than dismissal. In June, 339,000 people left their jobs due to retirements, relocations, deaths and separations due to disabilities.

