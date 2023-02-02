Home Business Usa, JOLTS survey: job vacancies are increasing, bad news for the Fed
Business

Usa, JOLTS survey: job vacancies are increasing, bad news for the Fed

by admin

Vacancies with US employers unexpectedly increased in December 2022, signaling solid job demand. This is something the Federal Reserve is closely monitoring as strong labor demand fuels wage inflationary pressures, thwarting the central bank’s efforts to curb price growth.

Job openings in December rose to a five-month high, to 11 million, from 10.4 million the previous month and 10 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. .3 million consensus. This is the largest increase since July 2021 and mainly reflects an increase in vacancies in accommodation and food services.

The ratio of job openings to jobless persons rose to a near record high of 1.9 in December from 1.7 the previous month. It was around 1.2 before the pandemic.

Many economists expect the Fed’s monetary tightening to push the economy into a recession, also driving up unemployment.

Finally, we recall that today’s ADP data instead showed an increase in loans in the private sector, in January, at the weakest pace for two years (+106 thousand units), even if the numbers largely reflect last month’s adverse weather conditions.

See also  BMW Ten Billion Power Battery Project Landed in Shenyang

You may also like

unicredit, record earnings – The news on dividend...

The EU’s economy has achieved positive growth for...

Meta Q4 revenue exceeded expectations!Adds $40 billion in...

Agriculture 4.0 innovation in six out of ten...

Confartigianato raises the alarm: Italy last in Europe...

Li Keqiang: Only when the economy is good...

Peloton flies to Wall Street following the quarterly...

Do the advantages of repaying the mortgage in...

Electric cars: here is Zeekr, the new Chinese...

Spot gold trading strategy: The Fed’s resolution is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy