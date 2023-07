In the second quarter of 2023, the US economy saw a slowdown in labor cost growth. This is what emerges from data recently released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

According to the BLS report, the second quarter of the year saw a 1% increase in the labor cost index. This figure compares with an increase of +1.1% which had been forecast by the market consensus and with the +1.2% recorded in the previous quarter.

