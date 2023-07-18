Home » USA launches labels against cyberattacks
Business

USA launches labels against cyberattacks

by admin
USA launches labels against cyberattacks

The Biden administration announces new labels to help consumers purchase gadgets that are less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The US government’s proposed new labels could soon help consumers choose smart appliances and fitness trackers that the Biden administration announced Tuesday deeming them relatively safe from cyberattacks.
Internet-connected devices such as refrigerators, televisions, microwave ovens and air conditioners could bear the mark U.S. Cyber Trust Mark if they meet the information security requirements set by the federal government. The program could go into effect as early as next year.

See also  Ponte Stretto, the decree is law. Storm over Salvini and dig at Mattarella

You may also like

Mobile communications – Because of inflation: Salt increases...

Africa: the continent stands out in the fight...

This app aims to give consumers more insight

Tesla Announces Start of Cybertruck Production at Giga...

Puglia, the directors assign themselves a severance pay....

The largest battery storage facility in Europe is...

Cattaneo reorganizes Enel. Sale of assets abroad and...

Central Swiss aircraft factory – Longtime Pilatus boss...

Fluctuations and Consolidation: A-Share Indexes React to Various...

Vanessa Incontrada, flashback and… The revelations to Diletta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy