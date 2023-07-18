USA launches labels against cyberattacks

The Biden administration announces new labels to help consumers purchase gadgets that are less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The US government’s proposed new labels could soon help consumers choose smart appliances and fitness trackers that the Biden administration announced Tuesday deeming them relatively safe from cyberattacks.

Internet-connected devices such as refrigerators, televisions, microwave ovens and air conditioners could bear the mark U.S. Cyber Trust Mark if they meet the information security requirements set by the federal government. The program could go into effect as early as next year.

