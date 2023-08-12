USA: Low inflation raises hopes that interest rate hikes will end

The inflation rate in the US was 3.2 percent in July, slightly below expectations. Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Although the inflation rate in the USA rose slightly in July, it remained below expectations at 3.2 percent.

This fuels hopes that the US Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates.

Increasing signs of slowdown on the US labor market also speak for an end to the interest rate cycle.

Inflation in the USA continues to develop favourably. After falling sharply in the previous month, the inflation rate rose slightly in July from 3.0 to 3.2 percent. However, inflation was still slightly below analysts’ expectations. Core inflation excluding the often fluctuating energy and food prices also fell from 4.8 to 4.7 percent, the US Department of Labor said on Thursday in Washington.

The figures on inflation in the USA are currently the focus of particular attention because they are of great importance to the US Federal Reserve for its interest rate decisions. After a pause, the Fed raised interest rates again in July, but left its further course of action open. The favorable price data from July fuels hopes that the Fed will now stop raising interest rates, at least not in the summer.

The key interest rates in the USA, the largest economy in the world, also have a signal effect on interest rates in Europe. In the euro zone, however, inflation is significantly higher. In Germany, the inflation rate was 6.2 percent in July. The European Central Bank is more likely to raise interest rates further. Because this would reduce the interest rate differential to the USA, the euro also received a boost. The European common currency rose back to more than 1.10 US dollars after the inflation data in the US.

The slight increase in the US inflation rate was expected after a 12-month straight month decline. Prices in the US are again rising much more slowly than before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The rapid fall in inflation rates is complete and will continue, but at a slower pace,” said Tom Garretson, portfolio manager at RBC Wealth Management.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said after the July rate hike: “Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year. However, there is still a long way to go before inflation falls back to two percent.”

The labor market in the USA developed somewhat less favorably than expected. The number of initial jobless claims rose last week by 21,000 to 248,000, the Labor Department said. Analysts had expected an increase to just 230,000 applications. A weaker labor market tends to speak against further interest rate hikes.

The number of initial applications for unemployment benefits is still at a low level. With the rise in interest rates in the USA, however, there are also first signs of a weakening. The initial applications are considered a timely indicator of the labor market in the world‘s largest economy.

